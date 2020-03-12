Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TYL

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TYL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $270.27, changing hands as low as $264.45 per share. Tyler Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TYL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TYL's low point in its 52 week range is $196.88 per share, with $340.8015 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $269.67.

