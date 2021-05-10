Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TWTR

In trading on Monday, shares of Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.01, changing hands as low as $51.82 per share. Twitter Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TWTR's low point in its 52 week range is $27.12 per share, with $80.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.08. The TWTR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

