Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TWST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (Symbol: TWST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $113.55, changing hands as low as $110.70 per share. Twist Bioscience Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TWST's low point in its 52 week range is $33.04 per share, with $214.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.24.

