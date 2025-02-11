Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TWST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (Symbol: TWST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.28, changing hands as low as $46.17 per share. Twist Bioscience Corp shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TWST's low point in its 52 week range is $27.41 per share, with $60.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.20.

