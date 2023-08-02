Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TWST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (Symbol: TWST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.68, changing hands as low as $21.17 per share. Twist Bioscience Corp shares are currently trading off about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TWST's low point in its 52 week range is $11.46 per share, with $58.7599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.39.
Also see: Cheap Industrials Stocks
LSR Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AHS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.