Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TWI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Titan International Inc (Symbol: TWI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.42, changing hands as low as $14.32 per share. Titan International Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TWI's low point in its 52 week range is $6.69 per share, with $19.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.55.

