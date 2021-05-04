Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TVTX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TVTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.76, changing hands as low as $23.51 per share. Travere Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TVTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TVTX's low point in its 52 week range is $14.50 per share, with $33.0899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.73.

