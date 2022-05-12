Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TU

In trading on Thursday, shares of TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.83, changing hands as low as $23.68 per share. TELUS Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TU's low point in its 52 week range is $21.47 per share, with $27.495 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.85.

