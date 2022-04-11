Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TTEK

In trading on Monday, shares of Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $153.99, changing hands as low as $152.85 per share. Tetra Tech Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTEK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTEK's low point in its 52 week range is $116.01 per share, with $192.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $152.50.

