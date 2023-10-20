Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TT

In trading on Friday, shares of Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $187.74, changing hands as low as $187.66 per share. Trane Technologies plc shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TT's low point in its 52 week range is $139.60 per share, with $211.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $188.10. The TT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.