Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TRV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $140.95, changing hands as low as $130.82 per share. Travelers Companies Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRV's low point in its 52 week range is $111.08 per share, with $155.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.33.

