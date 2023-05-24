Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TRV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $177.02, changing hands as low as $176.05 per share. Travelers Companies Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TRV's low point in its 52 week range is $149.6467 per share, with $194.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $176.72. The TRV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
