Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TRU

In trading on Monday, shares of TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.97, changing hands as low as $82.52 per share. TransUnion shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRU's low point in its 52 week range is $52.50 per share, with $101.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.71.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.