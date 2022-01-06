Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TRQ

In trading on Thursday, shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (Symbol: TRQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.68, changing hands as low as $15.51 per share. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRQ's low point in its 52 week range is $9.75 per share, with $21.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.76.

