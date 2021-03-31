Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TRP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TC Energy Corp (TSX: TRP.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.65, changing hands as low as $57.64 per share. TC Energy Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRP's low point in its 52 week range is $50.65 per share, with $67.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.51.

