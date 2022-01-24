Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TRP

In trading on Monday, shares of TC Energy Corp (Symbol: TRP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.38, changing hands as low as $48.67 per share. TC Energy Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRP's low point in its 52 week range is $41.89 per share, with $55.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.