Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TRNO

In trading on Thursday, shares of Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.76, changing hands as low as $59.75 per share. Terreno Realty Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRNO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRNO's low point in its 52 week range is $50.36 per share, with $67.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.