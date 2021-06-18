Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TRN

In trading on Friday, shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.95, changing hands as low as $25.60 per share. Trinity Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRN's low point in its 52 week range is $18.29 per share, with $33.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.68.

