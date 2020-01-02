Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TRMK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.98, changing hands as low as $33.90 per share. Trustmark Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRMK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRMK's low point in its 52 week range is $27.98 per share, with $36.635 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.08.

