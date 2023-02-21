Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TREX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Trex Co Inc (Symbol: TREX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.86, changing hands as low as $51.28 per share. Trex Co Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TREX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TREX's low point in its 52 week range is $38.68 per share, with $92.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.17.

