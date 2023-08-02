Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TRDA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Entrada Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TRDA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.11, changing hands as low as $14.80 per share. Entrada Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRDA's low point in its 52 week range is $9.32 per share, with $24.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.34.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.