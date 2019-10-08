Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TOWN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.54, changing hands as low as $26.48 per share. TowneBank shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOWN's low point in its 52 week range is $22.88 per share, with $31.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.59.

