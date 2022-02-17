Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TOWN

In trading on Thursday, shares of TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.34, changing hands as low as $31.07 per share. TowneBank shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOWN's low point in its 52 week range is $26.96 per share, with $34.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.14.

