Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TOT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Total SA (Symbol: TOT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.19, changing hands as low as $53.16 per share. Total SA shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOT's low point in its 52 week range is $47.70 per share, with $58.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.15.

