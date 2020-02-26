Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TOL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.38, changing hands as low as $38.89 per share. Toll Brothers Inc. shares are currently trading off about 11.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOL's low point in its 52 week range is $34.34 per share, with $49.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.41.

