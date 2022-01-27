Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TNDM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $113.92, changing hands as low as $110.99 per share. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNDM's low point in its 52 week range is $76.19 per share, with $155.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.18.

