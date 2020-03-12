Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TMUS

In trading on Thursday, shares of T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.98, changing hands as low as $78.55 per share. T-Mobile US Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMUS's low point in its 52 week range is $68.16 per share, with $101.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.21. The TMUS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

