Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TMUS

In trading on Monday, shares of T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.52, changing hands as low as $75.30 per share. T-Mobile US Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMUS's low point in its 52 week range is $59.96 per share, with $85.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.87.

