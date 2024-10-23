Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TMO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $578.26, changing hands as low as $567.00 per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMO's low point in its 52 week range is $415.60 per share, with $627.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $567.14. The TMO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

