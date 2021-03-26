Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TME

In trading on Friday, shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Symbol: TME) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.50, changing hands as low as $17.75 per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are currently trading off about 9.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TME's low point in its 52 week range is $9.29 per share, with $32.2481 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.29.

