Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Toyota Motor Corp (Symbol: TM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $130.72, changing hands as low as $129.59 per share. Toyota Motor Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TM's low point in its 52 week range is $108.01 per share, with $145.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.75.

