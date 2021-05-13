Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TLRY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tilray Inc (Symbol: TLRY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.51, changing hands as low as $13.41 per share. Tilray Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TLRY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TLRY's low point in its 52 week range is $4.41 per share, with $67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.68.

