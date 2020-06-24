Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TLND

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Talend SA (Symbol: TLND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.66, changing hands as low as $33.23 per share. Talend SA shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TLND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TLND's low point in its 52 week range is $18.30 per share, with $42.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.29.

