Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TKC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (Symbol: TKC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.53, changing hands as low as $4.46 per share. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TKC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TKC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.26 per share, with $5.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.47.

