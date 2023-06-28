Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TIGO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (Symbol: TIGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.61, changing hands as low as $15.23 per share. Millicom International Cellular SA shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TIGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TIGO's low point in its 52 week range is $10.22 per share, with $21.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.08.

