Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - THRM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Gentherm Inc (Symbol: THRM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.12, changing hands as low as $77.10 per share. Gentherm Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, THRM's low point in its 52 week range is $60.89 per share, with $89.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.33.

