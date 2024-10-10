News & Insights

Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - THO

October 10, 2024 — 11:37 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.74, changing hands as low as $105.22 per share. Thor Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THO shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Thor Industries, Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, THO's low point in its 52 week range is $84.545 per share, with $129.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.73.

