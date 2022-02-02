Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - THG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $134.42, changing hands as low as $132.59 per share. Hanover Insurance Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, THG's low point in its 52 week range is $111.09 per share, with $143.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.01.

