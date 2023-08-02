Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TGI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Triumph Group Inc. (Symbol: TGI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.23, changing hands as low as $9.62 per share. Triumph Group Inc. shares are currently trading down about 21.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.84 per share, with $16.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.71.

