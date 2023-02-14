Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TGH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.73, changing hands as low as $30.50 per share. Textainer Group Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading down about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGH's low point in its 52 week range is $25.47 per share, with $40.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.20.

