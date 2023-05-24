Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TFX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $236.19, changing hands as low as $233.60 per share. Teleflex Incorporated shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TFX's low point in its 52 week range is $182.65 per share, with $290.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $235.04. The TFX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

