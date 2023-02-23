Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TFC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.63, changing hands as low as $46.44 per share. Truist Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TFC's low point in its 52 week range is $40.005 per share, with $63.075 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.91. The TFC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
