Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TFC

In trading on Friday, shares of Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.55, changing hands as low as $58.27 per share. Truist Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TFC's low point in its 52 week range is $45.44 per share, with $65.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.40. The TFC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

