Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TEVA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Symbol: TEVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.63, changing hands as low as $8.62 per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TEVA's low point in its 52 week range is $6.7791 per share, with $11.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.64.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VERB
PBI market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PVTL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.