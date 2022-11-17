Markets
TEVA

Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TEVA

November 17, 2022 — 11:14 am EST

In trading on Thursday, shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Symbol: TEVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.63, changing hands as low as $8.62 per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, TEVA's low point in its 52 week range is $6.7791 per share, with $11.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.64.

