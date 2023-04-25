Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TENB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (Symbol: TENB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.61, changing hands as low as $34.75 per share. Tenable Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 19.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TENB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TENB's low point in its 52 week range is $28.80 per share, with $60.075 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.73.

