Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TENB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (Symbol: TENB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.61, changing hands as low as $34.75 per share. Tenable Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 19.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TENB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TENB's low point in its 52 week range is $28.80 per share, with $60.075 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.73.
Also see: Stocks Being Sold By Hedge Funds
AMBC Historical Stock Prices
ETFs Holding SIMO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.