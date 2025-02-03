Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TDOC

In trading on Monday, shares of Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.77, changing hands as low as $9.72 per share. Teladoc Health Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TDOC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.76 per share, with $21.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.03.

