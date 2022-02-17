Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TDIV

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund ETF (Symbol: TDIV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.67, changing hands as low as $58.47 per share. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TDIV's low point in its 52 week range is $49.535 per share, with $64.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.60.

