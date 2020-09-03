Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TDC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Teradata Corp (Symbol: TDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.91, changing hands as low as $22.66 per share. Teradata Corp shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TDC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.62 per share, with $34.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.74.

