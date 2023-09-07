Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TCOM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Trip.com Group Ltd (Symbol: TCOM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.94, changing hands as low as $35.49 per share. Trip.com Group Ltd shares are currently trading down about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TCOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TCOM's low point in its 52 week range is $19.25 per share, with $43.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.98.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.