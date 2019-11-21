Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TCBK

In trading on Thursday, shares of TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.96, changing hands as low as $37.82 per share. TriCo Bancshares shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TCBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TCBK's low point in its 52 week range is $31.0469 per share, with $41.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.82.

